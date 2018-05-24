Home States Karnataka

From #HDKnotmyCM to #Kumaraswamyswearingin, Twitterati have a field day

Ever since the formation of a Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, memes have been flowing thick and fast in social media platforms.

Published: 24th May 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Ever since the formation of a Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, memes have been flowing thick and fast in social media platforms. Similar trend was observed on the day of JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

While #KumaraswamySwearingIn was the most trending hashtag during and after the swearing-in was complete, BJP — the party which called the coalition an unholy alliance — trended #HDKNotMyCM. In both the hashtags, the tweets were on either side of the spectrum — praising one and harshly critical of the other. Apart from the hashtags, social media was also replete with different memes, most of which were on bad taste and targeted the family of the new CM.

However, the most popular of the memes generated regarding the subject involved a general knowledge question, "Who was the CM of Karnataka in May 2019?", with four options that included Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswmay and all of the above.

Several other memes which belittled Kumaraswamy - for his alliance with the Congress and on his personal life - also found its way to social media.

With Kumaraswamy sworn-in as CM, he became the new target for social media trolls. While only Congress and BJP leaders have been victims of trolling in the past - thanks to their social media teams - Kumaraswamy, who had shied away from social media until recently, became a brand new target.

JD(S) sources said that they have been seeing different memes and jokes published in social media recently. "While some of them are in bad taste, others are outright obscene. We will look into these and decide whether to file a complaint shortly," the source added.

Twitter abuzz with news of swearing in

Minhaz Merchant @MinhazMerchant
The Modi Hatao Club in full voice in Bengaluru. Good for democracy that there’s a powerful alternative to BJP. But looking at the Opp leaders gathered at # Kumaraswamy SwearingIn, it looks more like the 1996 khichdi

Ashok Tanwar @AshokTanwar_INC
Many Congratulations to Shri HD Kumaraswamy Ji and Shri G Parameshwara Ji for taking oath as Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister of #Karnataka respectively. Overall Opposition has accepted leadership of @RahulGandhi Ji for battle of 2019.

Geetika Swami  @SwamiGeetika
“I will sit in the oppostion and will ever prefer re elections than collaborating with either BJP or Congress” Golden words said by JDS leader Kumaraswamy not so long ago

