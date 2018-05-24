Have learnt from mistakes, it will be a stable govt, says CM; cautions seers against indulging in politics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Keen to allay apprehensions about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy assured his would be a stable government that would be a model for the entire country. “We will not allow any differences to derail us from our mission to come up with good programmes for the people. I have learnt my lessons from the past mistakes. My conduct and style of functioning will remove all doubts,” he said in his first interaction with the media after taking over on Wednesday.

“With such an adjustable, accommodative person like Parameshwara as my partner, there is no chance of differences cropping up,” he said, turning to the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister seated next to him.

On the fate of ‘Bhagya’ programmes of the Siddaramaiah government, Kumaraswamy assured good schemes of the last regime would continue and many new programmes promised in the JD(S) manifesto would be launched. Taking special care to send out a message of unity between the partners, he took exception to reports about Congress leader D K Shivakumar sulking. “It is totally false. We are in constant touch with each other round-the-clock. We have put politics aside and want to focus fully on development,” he said.

Involvement of seers of mutts in political activities and their efforts to influence communities came under fire from the new Chief Minister.

Taking exception to a seer who reportedly exhorted a community to punish the coalition partners for bringing down the Yeddyurappa government, Kumaraswamy appealed to the seers, “Restrict your caste feelings to your domain or else directly enter politics if you want to indulge in politics. You should guide us to tread on right path, correct us if we go wrong. Your job is to propagate the goodness of the religion, serve the people, not to indulge in politics in the name of caste,” he said.