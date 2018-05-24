Home States Karnataka

Have learnt from mistakes, it will be a stable govt, says CM; cautions seers against indulging in politics

Keen to allay apprehensions about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy assured his would be a stable government that would be a model for the entire country. “We will not allow any differences to derail us from our mission to come up with good

Published: 24th May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Keen to allay apprehensions about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy assured his would be a stable government that would be a model for the entire country. “We will not allow any differences to derail us from our mission to come up with good programmes for the people. I have learnt my lessons from the past mistakes. My conduct and style of functioning will remove all doubts,” he said in his first interaction with the media after taking over on Wednesday.

“With such an adjustable, accommodative person like Parameshwara as my partner, there is no chance of differences cropping up,” he said, turning to the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister seated next to him.

On the fate of ‘Bhagya’ programmes of the Siddaramaiah government, Kumaraswamy assured good schemes of the last regime would continue and many new programmes promised in the JD(S) manifesto would be launched. Taking special care to send out a message of unity between the partners, he took exception to reports about Congress leader D K Shivakumar sulking. “It is totally false. We are in constant touch with each other round-the-clock. We have put politics aside and want to focus fully on development,” he said.

Involvement of seers of mutts in political activities and their efforts to influence communities came under fire from the new Chief Minister.

Taking exception to a seer who reportedly exhorted a community to punish the coalition partners for bringing down the Yeddyurappa government, Kumaraswamy appealed to the seers, “Restrict your caste feelings to your domain or else directly enter politics if you want to indulge in politics. You should guide us to tread on right path, correct us if we go wrong. Your job is to propagate the goodness of the religion, serve the people, not to indulge in politics in the name of caste,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day