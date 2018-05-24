Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy's supporters steal the show during swearing-in ceremony

While a Congress-JD(S) combine government was sworn in in Karnataka earlier in the day, JD(S) and its supporters stole the show on Wednesday evening.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

From the loudest cheers to the largest number of flags being waved, it was a all through a JD(S) show. Express Photo | Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:While a Congress-JD(S) combine government was sworn in in Karnataka earlier in the day, JD(S) and its supporters stole the show on Wednesday evening. From the loudest cheers to the largest number of flags being waved, it was a all through a JD(S) show. The number of Congress flags outside the Vidhana Soudha paled before the number of JD(S) flags flying high.

Cheering for the Congress was lost in the loud chants of "Gowdara Gowda Deve Gowda" and "Mukthyamantri Kumaranna" with crowds cheering the JD(S) on. Despite having the larger number of legislators — 78 plus two independents — the Congress was made to look like the junior partner in the coalition, at least if the crowds, flags and the atmosphere was anything to go by.

With just 38 seats, the JD(S) state chief was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Wednesday. The entire Gowda clan was seen together. Anitha Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil Gowda entered Vidhana Soudha's grand steps together with H D Kumaraswamy while a cheerfully smiling Deve Gowda went about greeting all political leaders seated on the dais. His wife Chennamma followed him diligently before being offered a chair to sit. Brother Revanna went about overseeing seating arrangements. Colourfully dressed, the family beamed smiles for a photo towards the end of the ceremony.

"My alliance with the BJP was a taint on my father. I want to clear it," Kumaraswamy had told the media justifying his post-poll alliance with the Congress in Karnataka. A miffed Deve Gowda had skipped Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in 2006 when his party, in coalition with the BJP, had come to power. Wednesday's display of family support made it clear that all had been forgotten.

Supporters of Kumaraswamy had travelled from Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Channapatna to witness the ceremony. The roads between Vidhana Soudha and the High Court were blocked to make space for supporters who also found solace on treetops to get a better view. The loudest cheers rose for Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar. A joint sign-off by Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy sent the crowd roaring, making it an apt showstopper.

HDK fan who renounced footwear in 2007, sports shoes again

Kalaburagi: Fakruddin of Sulepet village of Chincholi taluk had stopped wearing footwear 11 years ago
after H D Kumaraswamy demitted the CM’s office. He had vowed to wear footwear only after seeing HDK being sworn in as the CM, which happened on Wednesday. Immediately after HDK took the oath as the Chief Minister, Fakruddin’s family and friends brought him a pair of shoes. “It is hard to believe a chief minister walking around the village with his hands on the shoulders of a common man. I became his fan the day I saw him do that,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress-JD(S) Congress H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day