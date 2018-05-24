Hugs, handshakes and head bumps: Swearing-in ceremony witnesses a possible united front for 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday saw the unlikeliest of political bigwigs come together.The assortment of political leaders from Mamata Banerjee to Pinarayi Vijayan may have made the possibility of a united front to take on the BJP in 2019 very real, but what stole hearts was the camaraderie between them.

Hugs, handshakes, even a jovial head bump between former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati after a warm hug set the tone for the evening.The long hug that former PM H D Deve Gowda gave former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was rivalled only by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav falling at Gowda’s feet.D K Shivakumar, who walked in with a swagger to a cheering crowd, stopped next to Mamata to exchange a few words.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu walked in with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul greeted every leader on the stage and sat next to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Akhilesh and Mayawati sat together while Mamata was seen chatting with Ajit Singh and Siddaramaiah. The TMC chief greeted Left party leaders D Raja and Sitaram Yechury while Sharad Yadav bonded with Puducherry CM E Narayanasamy and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Adding star power to the gathering, Kamal Haasan met the leaders over tea, albeit after the ceremony.

Shutterbugs captured three powerful women politicians – Sonia, Mayawati and Mamata – holding their hands up high in the air. If a glimpse of a possible united force to take on the BJP was ever shown, it was in the city on Wednesday evening.