I am not here as a Chief Minister to satisfy my ego: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday, speaking about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government, maintained that it all depends upon the co-operation of the Congress party leaders.

He paid a maiden visit to the Siddaganga Mutt and took the blessings of the 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji before having a deliberation with the junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swamiji.

Interestingly, former IPS officer Revannasiddaiah and MLC Basavaraja Horatti anchored the meeting by accompanying Kumaraswamy.

"Inevitably I became CM. I became the CM for twenty months during 2006 and delivered the goods. Through which I also saved my party from its existential crisis. Now, I am no more crazy about sticking to the CM post for satisfying my ego", he asserted. He also clarified that he is not in a hurry to take major decisions like B S Yeddyurappa who had to step down without taking the floor test.

"I will face the vote of confidence and then take over the reigns of the government," he clarified. He advised the media to maintain patience until then as he will be able to answer all queries only after winning the confidence vote on Friday.

About his family members including his mother Channamma attacking the former CM Siddaramaiah as the latter had bullied HDK stating he cannot become CM, he (HDK) clarified that it was irrelevant after polls. "They were not in politics and were affected so they spoke out," he said.

On the issue of checking corruption, he clarified as he will never waste his time by digging in to the alleged scams of the past government instead will focus on executing the development plans of the government.

On TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamatha Banerjee expressing her ire against the 'insult' being meted out at her during his oath-taking ceremony, as she was forced to walk a furlong to the venue, Kumaraswamy clarified that the concerned police officers were being warned.

The CM's visit which was scheduled at 8.35 a.m got delayed for three hours and he arrived here at 1 p.m. He visited Kunchitiga Vokkaliga mutt's Sri Nanjavadhuta who is popular in Sira taluk at his branch mutt at Ullala in Bengaluru before flying to Tumakuru in a chopper.

Fan creates ruckus: A staunch fan of HDK from Madhugiri assembly constituency's Shravandahalli village breached the security and fell on to his feet.

The shocked police dragged Ashoka Appaji Gowda, a Sadaru community member, however, he had managed to take HDK's blessings. He told newsmen that he had fallen on to HDK's feet several times when he was out of power.