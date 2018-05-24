Home States Karnataka

I am not here as a Chief Minister to satisfy my ego: HD Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday, speaking about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government, maintained that it all depends upon the co-operation of the Congress party leaders.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy seeks the blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday, speaking about the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government, maintained that it all depends upon the co-operation of the Congress party leaders.

He paid a maiden visit to the Siddaganga Mutt and took the blessings of the 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji before having a deliberation with the junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swamiji.

Interestingly, former IPS officer Revannasiddaiah and MLC Basavaraja Horatti anchored the meeting by accompanying Kumaraswamy.

"Inevitably I became CM. I became the CM for twenty months during 2006 and delivered the goods. Through which I also saved my party from its existential crisis. Now, I am no more crazy about sticking to the CM post for satisfying my ego", he asserted. He also clarified that he is not in a hurry to take major decisions like B S Yeddyurappa who had to step down without taking the floor test.

"I will face the vote of confidence and then take over the reigns of the government," he clarified. He advised the media to maintain patience until then as he will be able to answer all queries only after winning the confidence vote on Friday.

About his family members including his mother Channamma attacking the former CM Siddaramaiah as the latter had bullied HDK stating he cannot become CM, he (HDK) clarified that it was irrelevant after polls. "They were not in politics and were affected so they spoke out," he said.

On the issue of checking corruption, he clarified as he will never waste his time by digging in to the alleged scams of the past government instead will focus on executing the development plans of the government.

On TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamatha Banerjee expressing her ire against the 'insult' being meted out at her during his oath-taking ceremony, as she was forced to walk a furlong to the venue, Kumaraswamy clarified that the concerned police officers were being warned.

The CM's visit which was scheduled at 8.35 a.m got delayed for three hours and he arrived here at 1 p.m.  He visited Kunchitiga Vokkaliga mutt's Sri Nanjavadhuta who is popular in Sira taluk at his branch mutt at Ullala in Bengaluru before flying to Tumakuru in a chopper.

Fan creates ruckus: A staunch fan of HDK from Madhugiri assembly constituency's Shravandahalli village breached the security and fell on to his feet.

The shocked police dragged Ashoka Appaji Gowda, a Sadaru community member, however, he had managed to take HDK's blessings. He told newsmen that he had fallen on to HDK's feet several times when he was out of power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy Congress and JD(S)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day