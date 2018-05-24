Home States Karnataka

Lingayat minority religion status can wait, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday declared that the farm loans would be waived as promised in the JD(S)’ election manifesto.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Allaying doubts about fulfilling his promise on waiver of farm loans, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday declared that the farm loans would be waived as promised in the JD(S)’ election manifesto.

Referring to reports about his statement that he had not got a full mandate to implement his promise of farm loan waiver, he said: “I have already prepared the blue print for farm loan waiver after wide discussions with economic experts. We need Rs 53,000 cr to waive the entire farm loans, which would put enormous strain on the state’s economy. We will fulfill the promise in a manner not affecting the state’s economy.”

“I refrained myself from announcing the decision in the last two days as such a unilateral gesture from my side even before taking oath as CM would have miffed Congress leadership. I want both the parties to take claim for the good work,” Kumaraswamy explained.

Not keen on separate Lingayat religion

The new coalition government is set to give a quiet burial to the previous Siddaramaiah Government’s decision to accord separate minority religion status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Replying to a question about the issue, Kumaraswamy said, “I have already conveyed my view on the issue. There are far more important and pressing issues to be addressed. We will accord priority for those issues.”

HDK changes tune on rotational CM

The issue of sharing the chief ministership on a rotational basis between the Congress and the JD(S) is likely to come up for discussion as the coalition partners sit down to thrash out the modalities for the smooth functioning of the coalition government. Kumaraswamy, who had earlier asserted that he will be CM for the entire five-year term and “there is no question of rotational chief ministeriship”, changed tune at the press conference.

Replying to a question, Kumaraswamy said, “We have not drawn up the modalities for the coalition government yet. Right now the focus is on giving a good government and a stable government. This government will last full five years… that is for sure.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lingayat farm loans H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day