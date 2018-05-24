Mangaluru: Two suspected Nipah cases turn negative, Deputy Commissioner says no need to panic

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The lab reports of two persons, suspected to be hit by Nipah Virus, have shown negative. The sputum of two suspects, one who is an employee of a medical college in Calicut, was sent to a Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) two days after they were admitted to a hospital in the city for fever.



Confirming this to reporters here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil said no cases of Nipah Virus have been reported in the whole of Dakshina Kannada district and hence the people need not unnecessarily panic. He said the infection of the disease does not spread in the air and it only spread with the close contact with the infected person.



The disease is found only in Calicut of Kerala and all measures have been taken there in order to check the spread of the disease. The affected persons are being treated after isolating from others. However, he instructed the hospitals and citizens to take all precautionary measures.

He asked people to refrain from eating fruits lying on the ground as there are chances of being infected and eat fruits only after cleaning them properly. Also, he asked people involved in piggery to maintain hygiene.



Pointing out to the rumours being spread in Whatsapp and other social media on Nipah virus, the DC asked people not to trust or share unconfirmed messages.

