After stay in resorts, hotels, MLAs to return to constituencies in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being in resorts and hotels since the last 10 days, many Congress and JD (S) MLAs will be returning to their constituencies after Friday’s floor test. For many, this will be their first visit to their constituency to thank voters after the Assembly election results were announced on May 15.Congress, that moved swiftly after the results were announced, took the MLAs to a resort near Bidadi on May 16.

Fearing BJP’s attempts to reach out to them, JD (S) too took them to a star hotel in the city. The MLAs were taken to a star hotel in Hyderabad after B S Yeddyurappa took over as CM. Even after the BJP leader resigned and JD(S)-Congress combine came to power, the party is not taking any chances. The legislators are now staying at star hotel and a resort on the outskirts of the city. Sources said the MLAs are eager to return to their constituencies after Friday’s floor test.

“The party workers are waiting for his return to the constituency to celebrate the victory. People are calling every day to know about the developments in Bengaluru,” said Basavaraj Nadagouda , brother of JD(S) MLA from Sindhanur, Venkatarao Nadagouda. Venkatarao’s wife and brother are staying with him. “Workers are missing him and he is missing workers too. After his return it will be double celebration as he is likely to be made minister and made in-charge of Raichur district,” he added.

Another MLA Prathap Gowda Patil of the Congress is also in a resort in Bengaluru. His friend Basavanta Rayappa is accompanying him at the resort. He said Patil is missing his Maski constituency. Once the floor test gets over, he will be coming down to Maski. There were confusions about him on switching sides to BJP. “Grand celebration will be arranged after he lands in Maski,” he added.

Bangarpet Congress MLA S N Narayanaswamy’s wife Sasikala said everyday many workers come home inquiring when will the MLA return. “ We explain to the workers that in such a situation, his presence is required in Bengaluru and he would return once the floor test is over,” she said. “He calls daily and speaks to us,” she added.

Who will foot the bill?

With nearly 100 MLAs — both Congress and JD(S) included — and their entourage staying in star hotels and resorts for 10 days, the bill may come up to a few crores. “Not all MLAs are staying in hotels and resorts, but many of those who are staying there are accompanied either by their family or associates,” said a Congress source. However, it is still not clear as to who will pay the bills? When asked about the MLAs stay at resorts and hotels, DyCM G Parameshwara on Thursday told mediapersons, “All MLAs are not in a hotel or resort.”