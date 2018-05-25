Congress'  KR Ramesh Kumar unanimously elected as Karnataka speaker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former health and family Welfare minister KR Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly. Leader of the Congress legislative party Siddaramaiah proposed his name for the post before pro tem speaker K G Bopaiah who took the house's vote.

While the BJP had nominated Rajajinagar legislator Suresh Kumar for the post, he withdrew his nomination on Friday morning before the house convened to elect the Speaker. "Although our leader Suresh Kumar had filed his nomination we decided to withdraw it as a mark of respect for the post of Speaker," said B S Yeddyurappa, leader of opposition.

We withdrew (nomination of BJP candidate) as we wanted the election to be unanimous in order to maintain dignity of the Speaker's post :BJP's BS Yeddyurappa in #Karnataka Assembly pic.twitter.com/cdpfE8tR4y — ANI (@ANI) 25 May 2018

It was change of seats on Friday for legislator of BJP, Congress and JD(S). BJP that has occupied that ruling party seats last week, was shifted to the opposition side of the house with H D Kumaraswamy making his first speech as Chief Minister inside the house congratulating Ramesh Kumar.

Ramesh Kumar had been previously elected as Speaker in 1994 and continued in the post till 1999. "We are confident that your experience will enrich the house. We look forward to your guidance," said H D Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister.

Bengaluru: Visuals from #Karnataka Vidhana Soudha ahead of #FloorTest. Congress' Siddaramaiah & BJP's BS Yeddyurappa also present. pic.twitter.com/eu7rOrzkib — ANI (@ANI) 25 May 2018

The newly sworn in chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will take the floor test to prove his majority later in the day. The test now seems like a mere formality considering that the Congress- JD(S) combine has successfully ensured the election of a speaker of it's choice.