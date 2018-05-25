Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy to hold Janata Darshan daily when in Bengaluru 

 To give direct access to people to meet him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is set to start his Janata Darshan at the Chief Minister’s home office “Krishna”, on Kumara Krupa Road, here. 

Published: 25th May 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To give direct access to people to meet him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is set to start his Janata Darshan at the Chief Minister’s home office “Krishna”, on Kumara Krupa Road, here. 
According to CMO officials, Kumaraswamy will meet people everyday from 10 am to 11 am whenever he is in Bengaluru. Though the CM has not moved into his official residence, he has decided to meet people at “Krishna” as the crowd around his private residence at JP Nagar is causing inconvenience to residents in the neighbourhood.

Janata Darshan will help the CM to understand shortcomings in the system and to take steps to make it more efficient. In the past, most CMs, including Kumaraswamy, SM Krishna, Dharam Singh, B S Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah held Janata Darshan at “Krishna.” While some petitions received at the meeting are redressed on the spot, some will be forwarded to the departments concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janata Darshan Chief Minister Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka