Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy to hold Janata Darshan daily when in Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To give direct access to people to meet him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is set to start his Janata Darshan at the Chief Minister’s home office “Krishna”, on Kumara Krupa Road, here.

According to CMO officials, Kumaraswamy will meet people everyday from 10 am to 11 am whenever he is in Bengaluru. Though the CM has not moved into his official residence, he has decided to meet people at “Krishna” as the crowd around his private residence at JP Nagar is causing inconvenience to residents in the neighbourhood.

Janata Darshan will help the CM to understand shortcomings in the system and to take steps to make it more efficient. In the past, most CMs, including Kumaraswamy, SM Krishna, Dharam Singh, B S Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah held Janata Darshan at “Krishna.” While some petitions received at the meeting are redressed on the spot, some will be forwarded to the departments concerned.