Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy wins confidence vote amid BJP walkout

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government.

Published: 25th May 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wins the floor test on Friday (Express Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The three-day-old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka today won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly amid a walkout by the BJP MLAs.

The BJP members staged a walkout before the trust vote was taken.

Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa made a blistering attack on Kumaraswamy, describing the ruling coalition as "unholy".

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would carry all sections together, and would take into consideration suggestions made by the Opposition.

