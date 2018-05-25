Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy wins confidence vote amid BJP walkout

By PTI

BENGALURU: The three-day-old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka today won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly amid a walkout by the BJP MLAs.

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government.

The BJP members staged a walkout before the trust vote was taken.

Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa made a blistering attack on Kumaraswamy, describing the ruling coalition as "unholy".

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would carry all sections together, and would take into consideration suggestions made by the Opposition.