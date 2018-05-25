Karnataka: Molakalmuru MLA Sriramulu likens third front to mushroom

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Molakalmuru MLA Sriramulu said the party lost badly in Ballari district due to overconfidence of some candidates and mistakes committed by the partymen.He told reporters at his residence in Ballari on Thursday that if the BJP had won most of the seats in Ballari district, the party would have not fallen short of numbers to form the government.

He said some candidates, including his nephew Suresh Babu, were overconfident and in some places, the party gave tickets to wrong persons. “Suresh Babu lost by a lesser margin and he could have done better. Similarly, the party should have given tickets to winnable candidates in Hagaribommanahalli and Hadagali,” he said.

He demanded that Kumaraswamy waive off the farm loan than giving any excuses as he had promised in his election manifesto. “I demand that he meet his poll promises. If not, he should resign and go,” he said.

On third front announced during the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister, he described it as a mushroom, which appear during the monsoon aplenty and vanish when the rainfall stops. “These are the people who have lost their face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. The state BJP will not do anything that will topple the government as claimed by the Congress, he added.