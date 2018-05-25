Karnataka: One CM for five years? Modalities are being worked out, says Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After extending ‘unconditional support’ for JD(S) to form the state government, Congress is yet to have a clarity on whether the state will have only one Chief Minister for the whole five year period. Speaking at a press meet on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president G Parameshwara said that modalities of the chief ministerial berth were yet to be discussed and finalised. “We have to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the proposal. We do not want to fight about the issue and will take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Despite uncertainty over the tenure of the CM, Parameshwara was confident that the coalition will complete five years in office. “There have been various analyses which claim that our alliance will be short-lived. However, I reassert that we will complete five years,” he said.

Common minimum programme

Noting that there were several similarities in the manifestos of Congress and JD(S), Parameshwara said that the government will come up with a common minimum programme by inculcating the common programmes. “We will also include what people require on a priority basis and implement the necessary schemes,” he said.

On claims that senior Congress leaders such as D K Shivakumar and M B Patil were miffed over the recent developments in the coalition, he dismissed the same and said that there was no disgruntlement within the party. “There are many leaders in Congress who are qualified to become the CM or the Deputy CM. Therefore, it is not wrong that such leaders ask for the post of their choice,” he said. However, in a coalition the party high command will decide who gets what, he said.

on KPCC president post

To a question on whether he would continue as the KPCC president, Parameshwara said that he was yet to receive any communication. “Last time, when I was both Home Minister and KPCC president, I had opted to remain as the KPCC president. I will have to take a similar decision this time too,” he said, adding that the high command might hand over the reins of the Congress to a strong leader ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Criticising BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s ‘open offer’ to MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to support the BJP, Parameshwara said that this was the first time where any party leader is inviting MLAs from other parties. “I condemn this as it sends a direct message of horsetrading by Yeddyurappa. This is despite the fact that it is illegal,” he said.