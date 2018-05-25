Home States Karnataka

Nipah virus case: Bengaluru hospitals to have isolation wards

Government hospitals like Victoria Hospital already have H1N1 isolation wards that may be turned into wards for Nipah if suspected cases are admitted there.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as four samples from Mangaluru sent to Manipal Centre for Virus Research of suspected Nipah patients came back negative on Thursday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand along with health officials here issued guidelines to government hospitals and private hospital organisations to set up isolated wards for Nipah.

A presser was convened on Thursday to talk about the preparedness of the city for Nipah. Dayanand told The New Indian Express, “We will issue guidelines to private hospital organisations to set up isolation wards if they don’t have them already. As a part of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments committee, I can ask private hospitals to take preventive and precautionary measures.”

Government hospitals like Victoria Hospital already have H1N1 isolation wards that may be turned into wards for Nipah if suspected cases are admitted there. KC General Hospital in Malleswaram has already allocated three beds for Nipah. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases that acted as the nodal centre during the H1N1 outbreak also has isolation wards but does not have neourologists.

Since Nipah is a neurotropic disease, however, neurological consult is required for patients suspected to have the disease. NIMHANS being the only government tertiary care neurosciences institute is still contemplating on setting up an isolation ward. It is also the only government hospital to have a neurovirology department. 

Dr BN Gangadhar, director, NIMHANS, said, “All our wards are full and bringing the patients here for neurological input puts others at risk. We may send our doctors to wherever isolation wards are set up, for example, Isolation Hospital/Epidemic Diseases Hospital on Swami Vivekananda Road.”Dr Mahesh Babu, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban, said, “If the hospital is more than 100-bedded, it can have at least 10 beds in the isolation ward, if it has lesser beds, it can have two to three beds allocated to Nipah isolation ward.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangaluru Nipah patients Nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka