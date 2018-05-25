Home States Karnataka

Won’t dig into allegations of past government’s scams: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Says longevity of JD(S)-Congress alliance depends on cooperation of grand old party.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government led by him depends on the cooperation from the grand old party.The JD(S) leader who visited the Siddaganga mutt and its 111-year old seer Shivakumara Swamiji and junior pontiff Siddalinga Swamiji, said, “Inevitably I have become the CM. I became the CM for 20 months in 2006 and delivered the goods. Through this I also saved my party from its existential crisis. Now, I am no more crazy about sticking to the CM post for satisfying my ego”.

He also clarified that he is not in a hurry to take major decisions unlike B S Yeddyurappa who had to step down as the chief minister without taking the floor trust. “I will face the vote of confidence (on Friday) and then take the reins of the government”, he said.About his family members including his mother Channamma attacking former chief minister Siddaramaiah for “bullying” him, Kumaraswamy said, “it’s irrelevant after polls. They are not in politics and get pained. Thats it”. On checking the corruption, he said he will never waste his time by digging into the alleged scams of the past government and instead will focus on executing development plans of the current regime.

About the killing of a man in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on the suspicion of being a child lifter, the Chief Minister said the police will take action against the rumour mongers. “The media too has investigated and concluded that the man who was lynched by the mob was innocent. Steps will be taken to check such incidents,” he explained.Reacting the reports of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being forced to walk a furlong to the venue of his swearing-in ceremony because of the traffic jam, Kumaraswamy said the police officers concerned are warned.

Vokkaliga seer asks BJP, 
Cong to cooperate with HDK
A young religious head of Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community, Sri Nanjavadhuta in an interview with TV channels asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah not to harm H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. After HDK called on him at his branch mutt in Bengaluru on Thursday, in an interview which went viral on social media, he said Deve Gowda’s work as PM in 1996 was tremendous.

Fan breaches security
A staunch fan of Kumaraswamy from Madhugiri assembly constituency’s Shravandahalli village breached the security of the chief minister and fell to his feet. The shocked police dragged Ashoka Appaji Gowda. But he had managed to take Kumaraswamy’s blessings. He told media that he had fallen to Kumaraswamy’s feet several times when he was out of power.

