BJP calls for state-wide bandh in Karnataka on Monday over farm loan waiver

The JD (S) in its elections manifesto had promised waiver of farm loans taken from cooperative and nationalised banks.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy immediately announce farm-loan waiver, as promised in Janata Dal (Secular) in its election manifesto, the BJP has called for statewide bandh on Monday. The bandh call, however, excludes Bengaluru City.

“We demand that the CM immediately announces full waiver of farm loans, which he had promised to do within 24 hours after coming to power,” BJP state president and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly BS Yeddyurappa said. He was speaking in the assembly after the CM had moved a motion seeking the trust vote.

The JD (S) in its elections manifesto had promised waiver of farm loans taken from cooperative and nationalised banks. The BJP leader said JD (S) president HD Deve Gowda had opposed his proposal for farm-loan waiver when JD(S)-BJP combine was in power for 20-months. “I have documents to prove it. Kumaraswamy and Revanna were present during the meeting in which Deve Gowda opposed my proposal for farm-loan waiver and had even questioned me, asking where the money (for the waiver) will come from,” he said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons after walking out of the House, Yeddyurappa said the state bandh call will not apply to Bengaluru. “All business establishments should cooperate with the bandh call for the farmers’ cause. It will be voluntary and no one will force people to close business establishments. We also appeal to people to not stop trains,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier moving the motion, Kumaraswamy said he is not going back on his promise of farm-loan waiver and a decision will be taken after getting the details and holding consultations with the coalition-partner Congress. “We will not give you any reason to launch an agitation. We want you to take care of your health and if there are any suggestions, please give it to us,” Kumaraswamy said, taking a dig at BJP leader’s threat of launching the statewide agitation.

