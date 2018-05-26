Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Panel clears ore transport on closed conveyor belts in Ballari forests

The committee approved it for a period of 30 years with the usual conditions and also imposed additional conditions.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests has recommended the state government’s proposal for diversion of reserve forest land in Ballari district to install a ‘closed pipe conveyor belt’ for transportation of ore instead of using trucks that causes huge congestion and pollution. The committee approved it for a period of 30 years with the usual conditions and also imposed additional conditions.

After examining the proposal and the site inspection report of the Conservator of Forests (Central), the REC observed that the ore will be transported from the lease yard to the JSW Plant in a closed pipe conveyor belt which will in fact, replace lorries/trucks. This will not only decongest roads but also reduce pollution. Further, they opined that the proposal is in line with the Supreme Court directives (order dated 21.3.2017) for installation of such systems in steel plants.

The additional conditions that have been recommended are — the steel company will have to safeguard wildlife and ensure free movement of wild animals during the night, so the transportation of ore through the conveyor belt shall be restricted from sunrise to sunset only. Since DRDO establishment is located within 2 km from the proposed belt, the company shall submit NoC from the DRDO authority before Stage-II clearance. Finally, suitable soil moisture conservation measures and plantation of native herbs, scrubs, and trees shall be taken up on both sides of the conveyor belt up to a distance of 15 metres at the cost of the company.

THE PROPOSAL

In March this year, the state government had submitted a proposal to MoEF for diversion of 1.645 hectares of forest land in Ballari district for construction of a pipeline conveyor belt corridor from Nandihalli yard to JSW plant in Vidyanagar. This area falls under the protected 250 metres buffer area of major water bodies like Narihalla Reservoir.

Since JSW had proposed a system that involved closed pipes for transporting ore, the forest department had opined that there would be no spillage of ore in the water bodies of the reserve forests. However, the department had said that sufficient care and precaution needs to be taken by the company to ensure that the project ran with zero effect on water quality.

According to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the tenure was for a period of 30 years. Since this proposal does not form part of any mining lease, the period of diversion needs to be deliberated and decided upon as per the prevailing guidelines and norms. Further, the state forest department recommended soil conservation measures in the proposed area. Since it involves erection of column structures and digging of earth - the extracted soil needs to be compacted and stored properly and further ensured that the earth does not erode with run-off rain water.Commenting on the clearance of the proposal, wildlife conservationist Santosh Martin from Ballari says this is a high wildlife area with leopards and sloth bears.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ballari ore transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch