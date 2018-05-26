Karnataka: Two companies supplying water sans BIS mark raided

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Bengaluru branch conducted search and seizure operations on the premises of two companies in the city this week and found these companies supplying drinking water in 20 litre jars without the proper certifications from BIS. Raids were carried out at the offices of MM Nandhini which sells drinking water under the ‘MM New Nandhini’ and ‘Aqualine’ brands as well as the offices of RK Minerals which supplies water under the ‘Aqua Cento’ brand.

The BIS will now initiate action against the company under sections of the BIS act. The BIS asked public to register complaints against violation of quality control or misuse of the ISI mark with the BIS by emailing bnbo@bis.gov.in or by facsimile to 080 28398841. “The source of such information will be kept strictly confidential.”