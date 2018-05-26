KR Ramesh Kumar becomes first Karnataka lawmaker to become speaker for second time

V Velayudham By

KOLAR: KR Ramesh Kumar is the first MLA to become Speaker for the second time in the history of Karnataka Assembly. He served as Speaker in 1994-1999, and now in the 15th Assembly was elected unopposed on Friday. Ramesh Kumar, who is known in the Assembly as well as political circles for talking “straight” irrespective of the party the person he is addressing belongs to. He is known as an emotional and short-tempered politician.

During his 1994-1999 tenure, he once walked out of the coveted Speaker chair to protest against the “unruly” behaviour of elected representatives in the house. Colleagues say he never hurt any member of the House, and speaks “well”. “He gives everyone an equal opportunity to address the House, irrespective of their position, power or party, and is “knowledgeable” of many subjects, including law. Ramesh Kumar not only made a mark for himself by becoming Speaker for the second time in the Assembly, he also is the first person to win the Srinivasapura Assembly segment twice in a row, although he was elected from the segment six times, this is the first time he won in a row.

He contested elections from Congress, Janata Dal and also as an Independent. During his term as minister of Health and Family Welfare in the Siddaramaiah government, Ramesh Kumar had taken up the issue of water crisis with the chief minister and ministers concerned to initiate steps for Koramangala Chellaghatta and Yathinahole projects on a priority basis.