Late MLA’s brother files papers from Jayanagar

B N Prahlad, brother of late B N Vijayakumar on Friday filed nomination as the BJP candidate from Jayanagar constituency for the June 11 assembly polls in Bengaluru.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:56 AM

By Express News Service

The election had been countermanded after BJP MLA Vijaykumar died during electioneering. Union Minister and Bengaluru South MP Ananth Kumar accompanied Prahlad while filing his nomination papers at Jayanagar Revenue Officer’s office. Prahlad will be taking on Congress’ Soumya Reddy, daughter of  Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy. Ramalinga Reddy had represented Jayanagar before he moved to BTM layout in 2008 elections.

