Late MLA’s brother files papers from Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:B N Prahlad, brother of late B N Vijayakumar on Friday filed nomination as the BJP candidate from Jayanagar constituency for the June 11 assembly polls in Bengaluru.

The election had been countermanded after BJP MLA Vijaykumar died during electioneering. Union Minister and Bengaluru South MP Ananth Kumar accompanied Prahlad while filing his nomination papers at Jayanagar Revenue Officer’s office. Prahlad will be taking on Congress’ Soumya Reddy, daughter of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy. Ramalinga Reddy had represented Jayanagar before he moved to BTM layout in 2008 elections.