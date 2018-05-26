Home States Karnataka

Some issues with Congress over portfolio allocation, says Newly elected Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Parleys began between the Congress and the JD(S) on the issue of Cabinet expansion soon after Kumaraswamy proved his three-day-old government's majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Published: 26th May 2018 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Newly elected Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (EPS| Nagaraj Gadekal)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said there are some "issues" on portfolio allocation with his party's coalition partner Congress but it is not something that will pull down the government.

He also said the expansion of his Cabinet would take place once state Congress leaders get an approval from their high command.

"Portfolios have not been allocated. There are some issues regarding portfolios, but it is not an issue that will pull down the government," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Responding to questions on portfolio allocation and demand for a farm loan waiver, he said, "I will try not to take up an issue as a prestige issue and try to solve a problem.  Otherwise I will see. I will not stick to this post, leaving my self esteem."

Parleys began between the Congress and the JD(S) on the issue of Cabinet expansion soon after Kumaraswamy proved his three-day-old government's majority on the floor of the Assembly yesterday.

Karnataka Congress leaders today left for New Delhi by a chartered plane to discuss with the high command the issues relating to Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation.

According to sources, Kumaraswamy had met former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara and Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal before they left for Delhi.

The chief minister also clarified that he would not be going to Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"State Congress leaders have to get approval from their central leadership, that's the reason they are going to Delhi today.

Once they come back cabinet expansion will happen smoothly," he said.

It has already been decided that Congress would have 22 ministers and JDS 12 in the new cabinet.

Kumaraswamy hit out at state BJP leader B S Yeddurappa for his call to support the party's state-wide bandh call on Monday for alleged failure of the government in announcing farm loan waiver as promised by him earlier.

"I'm with you (people). I don't have any personal wish. I have become the chief minister not with a selfish motive," he said, noting that there was "no question" of going back on his announcement earlier on farm loan waiver.

He said he had already spoken to Congress leaders on the issue of farm loan waiver as he had to take them into confidence.

"I should also understand the financial situation before taking the decision. I cannot do it alone," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Krishna river. EPS
Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river as boat capsizes in Guntur
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale