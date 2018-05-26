Home States Karnataka

Unemployed engineer attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karnataka

An unemployed engineer killed his wife and daughter and attempted suicide in Vijayanagar police station limits in the city late on Thursday night.

Published: 26th May 2018

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An unemployed engineer killed his wife and daughter and attempted suicide in Vijayanagar police station limits in the city late on Thursday night.The accused, R Prajwal (40), killed his wife Savitha (38), also an engineer and his 11-year-old daughter by slitting their throats.

Prajwal, a design engineer, quit the job to start his own business. He got into property dispute and financial constraints which led him to getting addicted to alcohol. All this disturbed the peace in the family.

Parjwal, who has survived, is battling for life in a hospital as he had slit his throat and wrist after killing his wife and daughter.

The accused, living in a duplex house, slit his wife’s throat in the first floor and managed to pick his daughter from his brother-in-law’s house and also slit her throat in another room at his house in Basavanahalli circle in Vijayanagar IV Stage on Thursday night.After cutting his wrist, Prajwal called his father for help. When Prajwal told that he had killed his wife and daughter, Ramachandra immediately informed about his son’s act to Vijayanagar police.  

Later, he rushed him to a private hospital. Though, Prajwal and Savitha worked as engineers, the trouble started when Prajwal lost his job with his company shutting shop. He was into a lot of stress as he failed to find a job thereafter. Prajwal’s father Ramachandra, a retired BEML officer, bought him a house in Mysuru and got the family shifted from Bengaluru. He also gave him money every month for family maintenance.
Prajwal charged that Savitha was pestering him to get the house transferred to her name and also get share from his ancestral property.  He had also spoken earlier of committing suicide as he did not want to depend on his father’s income.Vijayanagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

