Yeddyurappa is Leader of Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and state BJP president, B S Yeddyurappa, has been chosen the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and senior leader Govind Karjol has been elected the Deputy Leader of Opposition.Yeddyurappa was elected for the role unanimously at the BJP Legislature Party meeting held just before the start of the Assembly session on Friday. The party has elected Karjol as his deputy as part of the efforts to balance the caste and regional equations.

The move is being seen as part of the strategy to expand the party’s base among the Dalits.Karjol has carved a niche for himself as an articulate and effective parliamentarian and leader among the Dalit community in northern Karnataka.Meanwhile Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar has been chosen for the post of the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the assembly.

Yeddyurappa is expected to be allowed to continue as the President of State BJP as well making an exception for the party’s “one man one post” principle. With a strength of 104 in the Assembly, BJP has big numbers to play its role as a strong opposition and election of Yeddyurappa as the Leader of Opposition is being seen as an apt move to put Congress-JD(S) coalition on a tough spot in the house.

With Lok Sabha election of 2019 fast approaching, Yeddyurappa is also being allowed to continue as the party president in the state as the party is keen on making best use of his mass appeal and organisational ability.