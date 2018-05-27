Karnataka: BJP supporters feel let down by JD(S)

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly B S Yeddyurappa said it was the biggest mistake of his political career to join hands with the JD(S) to form a coalition government in 2006, a number of BJP sympathisers, particularly belonging to the Lingayat community, are repenting having voted for Deve Gowda-led party in the just concluded assembly elections.

Many Lingayats who form a sizeable chunk of the population in many constituencies of Old Mysore region voted strategically to the JD(S) to defeat the Congress and check a further rise of the then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP insiders say there was a clear appeal to its committed voters to transfer their votes to the JD(S) in many constituencies where there were close contests involving the Congress.

The message went to Lingayat voters during the last three days and it saw transfer of BJP votes to the JD(S), according to political pundits.