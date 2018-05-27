Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: RR Nagar gears up for polls tomorrow

After 9,564 voter IDs were found hoarded in an apartment, the election in the constituency was deferred to May 28.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:56 AM

Congress candidate N Muniratna campaigns at Rajarajeshwar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election fever is barely over in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru that is all set to go to polls on Monday. After 9,564 voter IDs were found hoarded in an apartment, the election in the constituency was deferred to May 28. Despite a JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, the coveted seat is witnessing a tight fight between Muniratna of the Congress and Ramachandrappa of the JD(S). On the last day of campaigning for the Monday poll, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda took out a roadshow for the JD(S) highlighting the significance this seat has for his party. 

Ramachandrappa, a former corporator is pitched against Congress’ Muniratna in the high stake battle, while BJP has fielded its state secretary Tulsi Muniraju Gowda. BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa held a roadshow accompanied by actor-turned-politician Shruti to seek votes for Muniraju Gowda, while Deve Gowda campaigned across the constituency in an open vehicle, visited residences of party workers and addressed corner meetings, appealing to voters to “vote for H D Kumaraswamy”. 

Muniratna of the Congress, who was elected from the constituency in 2013, led his own campaign on Saturday with most senior leaders of the Congress held up with discussions on cabinet berths. 

Counting of votes for Rajarajeshwarinagar seat will be held on May 31. The seat is crucial for all three parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — that have 11, 13 and 2 seats respectively of the 26 constituencies in Bengaluru that have gone to polls so far.

