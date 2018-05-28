BJP’s bandh call may not affect normal life  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s bandh call over farm loan waiver is unlikely to have an impact in most parts of the state on Monday. Though the bandh might be voluntarily observed in some parts of the state, essential services will not be affected. Schools and colleges will also remain open. The bandh has been planned across Karnataka except Bengaluru due to the model code of conduct for the RR Nagar polls.

Transport services in the state will remain normal with both government and private buses continuing their operations. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has said that services might be affected only if the situation deteriorates.

No response

A lack of response to the ‘hasty’ bandh call by opposition party leader B S Yeddyurappa had turned out to be an embarrassment for the party as none of the prominent farmer organisations has extended their support. Yeddyurappa had given the bandh call on Friday, during the floor test of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government. However, he had revised his statement on Saturday stating that the bandh call was only voluntary.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar on Sunday issued a statement urging the people to voluntarily observe a bandh against the ‘betrayal’ of Kumaraswamy in fulfilling promises of loan waiver made in the JD(S) manifesto.BJP sources said the bandh call was made hastily and that Yeddyurappa should have waited before making such an announcement.

Police to deal with mischief-mongers strictly

In the wake of BJP calling for a state-wide bandh on Monday against Chief Minister Kumaraswamy not announcing waiver of agricultural loans, the state police have made elaborate security arrangements.

The state police chief has issued directions to police heads of all districts to take strict action against those who forcibly shut shops and disturb peace.A source said Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelmani Raju has instructed all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take all measures to ensure no untoward incidents occur.

She has reportedly told them that observing bandh will be against the Supreme Court’s directive. Those trying to breach peace will be arrested.Even in Bengaluru, the police have said that they will not let anyone observe bandh. “No permission is given to any organisation to observe bandh on Monday. If anyone forces shopkeepers to down their shutters or indulge in any unlawful activity, they will be arrested,” said City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar.Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vipul Kumar has also warned of strict action against those forcing people to observe bandh and has promised security to those who call 100 and complain about such organisations.