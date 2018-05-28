Home States Karnataka

BJP's call for bandh in Karnataka evokes poor response

Schools, colleges remained open across the state and in some places BJP workers tried to forcibly close down business establishments.

Published: 28th May 2018

Around 200 BJP members were arrested in Kalaburagi district for staging demonstration. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka bandh called by BJP demanding for farm loan waiver evoked poor response across the state. Schools, colleges remained open across the state and in some places BJP workers tried to forcibly close down business establishments.

In Mysuru, Police arrested BJP MLAs Ramdas and Narendra when tried to stop buses in a suburban bus stand in the city and in Shivamogga, the BJP workers staged a protest at Gandhi square in Mysuru demanding farm loan waiver by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. In Hassan, school, colleges are functioning as usual.

Around 200 BJP members, MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor and MLC BG Patil were arrested in Kalaburagi district for staging demonstration. In Bagalkot, BJP district President MLA Siddu Savadi called off bandh due to the demise of Jamkhandi MLA Siddu Nayamagouda.

