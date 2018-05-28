Four from Karnataka die in accident near Ooty

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

GUDALUR: The annual tour of a self-help group to Ooty in Tamil Nadu ended in tragedy as four persons were killed on the spot and 25 others injured when the tourist bus heading towards Mysuru toppled in the ghats in Frog Hill in Nadubettam police station limits. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday night. The local police were alerted around 10.15 pm. The Nilgiri district police pressed in 30 cops to rescue passengers crying for help.

They removed the bodies of Ravikumar Naidu and Sudha (37) of Doddaballapur, Ganeshan (18), a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Lakshmi (38),a resident of Vidyaranyapura.

The injured are being treated at Gudalur hospital and K R Hospital in Mysuru.

The bodies were handed to the kin after post-mortem on Sunday.

Rushed to cross check-post

The accident occurred when driver Madhu Kumar lost control over the vehicle resulting in the bus falling into 20 feet gorge in the sharp hairpin bend between Ooty and Gudalur. The damaged parapet walls on the roadside failed to stop the bus from falling from 20 ft height in Frog Hill.