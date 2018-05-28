I-T men search Congress Ravi Gowda’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Income Tax department conducted searches at the residence of Ravi Gowda, block president of the Congress, in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday, a day before the constituency goes to polls. While no recovery was reported from the searches, the Congress party accused the BJP of misleading the people and spreading rumours of the searches. I-T officials conducted the searches following a tipoff about money being distributed to voters.The constituency had attracted national attention after around 9,500 EPIC cards were found days ahead of the voting on May 12, prompting the Election Commission to postpone polling here.