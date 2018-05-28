Home States Karnataka

IT sleuths search Congress man’s house, party blames BJP

Income Tax department officials conducted searches at the residence of a Congress leader in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday, a day before the constituency goes to polls.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Income Tax department officials conducted searches at the residence of a Congress leader in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday, a day before the constituency goes to polls. While no recovery was reported from the searches, the Congress accused the BJP of misleading people and spreading rumours about the raids.IT department officials conducted searches at the residence of block Congress president Ravi Gowda in RR Nagar following a tip-off about money being distributed to voters. Congress leaders claim the raid was a result of BJP workers spreading false information with an intention to harass Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu. 

“Officials recorded a statement from our party worker. They neither found any money nor issued a notice. Yet, the BJP is spreading lies with the sole intention of influencing voters,” D K Suresh, Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, told the media during an emergency press meet. Suresh accused the BJP of spreading false information about `5 crore being seized from the residence of Ravi Gowda. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of misusing the Election Commission of India to get the IT department to conduct raid.

The BJP, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the EC opposing Suresh’s emergency press meet calling it a violation of the model code of conduct. The raids come on the eve of the high-stakes RR Nagar polls where Munirathna is in a straight fight with JD(S)’ Ramachandrappa. The poll was deferred after thousands of voter ID cards were found illegally hoarded in an apartment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax Congress polls BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27