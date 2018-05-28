Karnataka: Ban on woman at Brahmagiri, temple says decision pending

Home States Karnataka

An astrologer had recommended that women be banned from climbing the hill as they were affecting the sanctity of the pilgrimage center.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:09 PM

By Prajna GR
MADIKERI: The prohibition on women climbing the Bramhagiri Hill in Talacauvery, which was recommended by astrologer Narayana Puduval, has raised strong opposition from the Kodava community leading the Talacauvery temple committee to clarify that the decision was yet to be finalized.

Recently, the astrologer had recommended that women be banned from climbing the hill as they were affecting the sanctity of the pilgrimage center. Uniting against the stand of the astrologer, ‘Kodava Freethinkers...’, a closed group on Facebook, strongly voiced their opposition and took the issue up with the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, who clarified, “The temple cannot take unilateral decisions outside the purview of its prescribed duties.”

When The New Indian Express spoke to the Talacauvery temple committee, President BS Thammaiah said, “We have heard the various suggestions predicted by the astrologer. However, the last decision is pending and the committee has not come to any conclusions. The astrologer has suggested various principles to be followed while climbing the Bramhagiri Hills, which is a sacrosanct place of Seer Agasthya. The astrologer has suggested righteous methods to be followed while taking a dip at Talacauvery. The Ashtamangala Prashne ritual (octagonal questioning ritual) will continue in June and the final decision will be taken in the presence of temple Tantri, the committee and other officials.”

While the temple might have clarified that the decision is still pending, the Kodava community is far from satisfied. Kusum Nehru Mallangada, founder of Komfort Education and Nelakki Bolcha said, “We are planning to talk to ex-MP Prema Cariappa, so that it becomes easier to talk to anyone in the government or district administration. If nothing works, all the women of Kodagu need to bring out an agitation to force our agenda. If the male chauvinism of the temple wins, we will bring this issue in Legislative Assembly and submit a memorandum to the government on this issue.”

