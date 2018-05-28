Karnataka: Coalition partners to battle it out for RR Nagar seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency goes to polls on Monday, members of JD(S) and Congress coalition will be battling among themselves to improve their party’s tally in the Legislative Assembly. The election is being considered a test for the coalition after both parties refused to withdraw their candidates. JD(S) and Congress candidates are front-runners here. BJP is trying to bank on the differences between the two.

Congress refusing to back the JD(S) candidate in the constituency — which had hogged the limelight due to alleged election fraud — is being considered as the first sign of strife between the two parties which had forged a post-poll alliance. JD(S) had offered to back Congress in Jayanagar — where elections are scheduled on June 11 — in exchange for Congress support to its candidate in RR Nagar.

However, an understanding between the two failed as Congress was reluctant to withdraw Muniratna - the MLA in the previous House from the constituency.Congress pushing for a win in RR Nagar seems to have rubbed JD(S) the wrong way, with CM H D Kumaraswamy criticising the same. On Sunday, he said that if Congress had backed JD(S) candidate at RR Nagar, “it would have boosted my morale to perform”.

JD(S) too has gone all guns blazing to secure RR Nagar as even former prime minister H D Deve Gowda campaigned for his party candidate G H Ramachandra.The constituency had attracted national attention after around 9,500 EPIC cards were found days ahead of voting on May 12, prompting the Election Commission to postpone polling here. The voter IDs were found in an apartment at Jalahalli and Congress candidate Muniratna was among the persons named in the FIR in connection with the case.