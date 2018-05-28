Home States Karnataka

National cleanliness survey under way  

An ongoing nationwide survey in the Railways has been assessing the cleanliness standards of 210 trains across the country.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ongoing nationwide survey in the Railways has been assessing the cleanliness standards of 210 trains across the country. An audit of 386 rakes out of a proposed 475, has already been completed, according to an official release from South Western Railway (SWR). The survey is being carried out by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd with the assistance of private firms. 

The parameters are coach assessment before the start of the journey, on-board assessment like condition of toilets, equipment, tools, manpower, vestibules/doorway, dustbin, linen, pest management and waste management, the release added.In a similar nationwide cleanliness survey conducted last year, the Bengaluru City railway station figured among the top ten railway stations. To boost cleanliness in its stations, SWR has put in place an environment and housekeeping wing in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi divisions and introduced on-board housekeeping services in 92 trains.

Railways cleanliness trains

