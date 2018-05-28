Home States Karnataka

Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda passes away in road accident

The incident occurred after the left tyre of the Innova car, in which he was travelling, burst and the car smashed into a wall.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:44 AM

Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda (Photo | Karnataka Congress Twitter)

By ANI

HUBLI: Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda passed away in a road accident at Tulasigere cross near Bangalore on early Monday morning.

The MLA was returning to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa.

He was one of the 78 Congress MLA that were elected to the Karnataka Assembly in May 12 polls.

The incident occurred after the left tyre of the Innova car, in which he was travelling, burst and the car smashed into a wall.

Nyamagouda represented the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency and was the minister for coal in the central cabinet.

Karnataka Congress tweeted a condolence message after the death of the lawmaker.

"Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief," the tweet read.

