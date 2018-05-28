Home States Karnataka

Will quit if I can’t waive farm loans: CM H D Kumaraswamy

Says it will take at least a week to take a decision after consultation with alliance partner Congress.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy pays tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he will resign from his post if his government fails to deliver on farm loan waiver. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy claimed that he was at the mercy of Congress since his was a coalition government and any decision will be taken only after consultation with the alliance partner.

“It has just been a few days since I took oath as the CM and I am at the mercy of Congress. Farm loan waiver will take some time, at least a week, since it needs to be discussed with my coalition partners. If I cannot fulfil my promise on the waiver, I will quit from the CM’s post,” Kumaraswamy said. For the first time, he claimed publicly that the Congress-JD(S) coalition was sparring over select portfolios. “They (Congress) want finance ministry. We are still discussing who gets what. It is common that disagreements take place, but we will arrive at a common ground,” Kumaraswamy said. 

His statement over farm loan waiver comes at a time when BJP has called for a statewide bandh — a call that farmer unions are not keen to back. Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar told The New Indian Express they were not supporting the bandh, as it was a decision taken by BJP leaders, without consulting the farmer community. “We are meeting in Bengaluru on May 31 and a decision will be taken.

We have nothing against Yeddyurappa, but since this is a coalition government, we think Kumaraswamy should be given some time. If loans are not waived, then we will ask farmers not to repay loans. We will see how the government recovers the money,” The JD(S), in its manifesto, had promised to waive farm loans within hours of coming to power. The Congress had made no such promises in its manifesto. With a Congress-JD(S) coalition, parties are struggling to decide on ministries and portfolios, leave alone farm loan waiver. “A decision on the waiver can be taken after cabinet expansion,” he said.

Kumaraswamy to pay courtesy call on Modi today
Bengaluru: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The “courtesy call”, as Kumaraswamy put it, will be first such meeting between the two leaders after the CM took oath. “There should be cordial relations between the central and state governments for progressive development. I am meeting the Prime Minister to convey my gratitude for his wishes and will request for his cooperation to Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said on Sunday. Kumaraswamy will also meet Union Minister for Coal Piyush Goyal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy loan waiver CM Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27