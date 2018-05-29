BJP calls off bandh to pay respects to Siddu Nayamagouda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Bharatiya Janata Party-backed Karnataka bandh, which was called on Monday against the delay in waiving the farm loan by the new chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, was called off in Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

After the demise of Jamkhnadi legislator Siddu Nayamagouda, the saffron partyleaders in both the district called off the band and condoled the death.

Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yetanal said, “Siddu Nayamgouda was the farmer’s leader, who have always worked fortheir welfare. His demise will be a big loss for this region. Let God give all the strength to his family to bear the death of senior Congressman.”

All the saffron party legislators of Bagalkot district paid their last respect to the senior Congressman legislator Siddu Nayamgouda at his residence. Local residents and friends also remembered him as a great leader.