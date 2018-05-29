Home States Karnataka

Congress MLA Nyamagouda killed in accident

Siddu B Nyamagouda (70), Congress MLA from Jamkhandi,  was killed in a road accident in Tulasigeri of Bagalkot on Monday.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Siddu B Nyamagouda (70), Congress MLA from Jamkhandi,  was killed in a road accident in Tulasigeri of Bagalkot on Monday. Blaming the driver for the accident, the police have booked a case against him.

The accident occurred when Nyamagouda was heading towards Bagalkot in his car to drop his friend to his residence after returning from Goa. The driver lost control of the vehicle when its front-left tyre burst causing him to ram it into a roadside culvert at Tulasigeri.

Nyamagouda, who was dozing in the front seat, suffered severe injuries to his chest and legs. He  was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Three of his supporters from Goa, who were in the back seat, suffered minor injuries.

Nyamagouda’s body was shifted to Bagalkot District Hospital for autopsy, after which it was handed over to his family. He is survived by wife, three daughters and two sons. The final rites will be conducted at the Jamkhandi Sugar Factory premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddu B Nyamagouda Congress MLA accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao