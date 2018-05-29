Congress MLA Nyamagouda killed in accident

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Siddu B Nyamagouda (70), Congress MLA from Jamkhandi, was killed in a road accident in Tulasigeri of Bagalkot on Monday. Blaming the driver for the accident, the police have booked a case against him.

The accident occurred when Nyamagouda was heading towards Bagalkot in his car to drop his friend to his residence after returning from Goa. The driver lost control of the vehicle when its front-left tyre burst causing him to ram it into a roadside culvert at Tulasigeri.

Nyamagouda, who was dozing in the front seat, suffered severe injuries to his chest and legs. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Three of his supporters from Goa, who were in the back seat, suffered minor injuries.

Nyamagouda’s body was shifted to Bagalkot District Hospital for autopsy, after which it was handed over to his family. He is survived by wife, three daughters and two sons. The final rites will be conducted at the Jamkhandi Sugar Factory premises.