Karnataka: Siddu Nayamgouda laid to rest with state honours

Former CM Siddaramaiah has seen consoling the son of Siddu Nayamgpuda at Taluk Stadium in Jamkhandi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The funeral of former union minister Siddu B Nayamagouda, 70, the veteran Krishna Teerada Raitha Sangha leader and legislator representing Jamkhandi segment, was held in the evening hours at the premises of Jamkhandi Sugar Factory in Naganur with full state of honours.

The National Tricolour was draped around his body as the funeral procession moved from Jamkhandi to Naganur.

According to the Veerashaiva-Lingayath religious rituals the final rites were performed and before the body was laid to rest, the district police team from Bagalkot fired a 21-gun salute as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Over 60,000 people from Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts took part in the procession and paid their last respect to the farmer leader before laying into the rest.

Siddu Nayamgouda, elected from the Congress Party, breathed his last in a car accident in the early morning hours on Monday. The later body had been kept at the Jamkhandi Taluk grounds as his daughter was yet to arrive from the USA, where she is settled. He is survived by his wife and two sons and three daughters.

DyCM Dr G Parameshwar, former CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi, KPCC Working President SR Patil, Legislators Veerana Charantimuth, Siddu Savadi, Murgesh Nirani, Govind Karjol and other former legislators paid their last respects to Siddu Nayamgouda at Taluk Stadium.

DyCM Parameshwar said that "The death of veteran leader Siddu Nayamgouda is unbearable, his agitations, in order to give justice to farmers, is unforgettable. It is a big loss to the Congress Party, Let God give all the strength to his family and relatives," stated DyCM.

Thousands of people came in bikes, cars, and trucks to attend the funeral of their favorite leader Siddu Nayamgouda. They also participated in the procession and raised the slogans "Siddu Nayamgouda Matthe Hutti Baa" (Siddu Nayamgouda be born again). All the shopkeepers voluntarily closed their shops at the Jamkhandi. 

