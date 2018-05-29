Home States Karnataka

SIT takes second accused into custody in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder case has achieved another breakthrough by taking into custody Praveen alias Suchith Kumar, a native of Mangaluru.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By M G CHETAN and MANJU SHETTAR
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder case has achieved another breakthrough by taking into custody Praveen alias Suchith Kumar, a native of Mangaluru.

Praveen who was earlier arrested in connection with an Arms Act case, is shown as an accused in the Gauri murder case.K T Naveen Kumar, who was the first person to be arrested in the case, had revealed  Praveen’s alleged involvement in the murder. Based on that, the SIT had named Praveen as accused number two in the documents submitted to the III ACMM court. Intensifying the probe to trace Praveen, the SIT gathered information that he was already arrested in connection with an Arms Act case.
Sources said that Praveen was taken into SIT custody after obtaining a body warrant from the court concerned, around two weeks ago.

“It is established that Praveen, along with Naveen, had done reconnaissance near Gauri Lankesh’s house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar several times and had shared details with the shooters about entry and exit routes, without being captured by CCTV cameras. We are questioning him to know about the other persons involved in the murder plot,” an official said.

Naveen Kumar did not share much information about Praveen and was not sure about his real name as he was with him only for a few days. Praveen is said to be a resident of Mangaluru but it is not yet known whether he was associated with any organisation. Naveen Kumar, however, had allegiance with several pro-Hindu outfits, leading the investigators to suspect that ideological differences had led to the killing.
“As of now, we are sure Praveen knows much about those behind the murder than Naveen. We are trying to know on whose behest the murder was executed,” the official added.Meanwhile, the SIT is set to submit the chargesheet to the court on Wednesday and it is learnt that Praveen’s name is also included in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Special Investigation Team Gauri Lankesh Mangaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao