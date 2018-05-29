Three hours of heavy rainfall leaves Mangaluru flooded

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Heavy rain for three consecutive hours brought out the worst in the city's infrastructure with most places were left flooded for the first time in several years. The past two years have seen a deficit rainfall of 20% in 2017 and 40% in 2016.

Civic activists blamed the faulty infrastructure as a majority of stormwater drains remained blocked. Entry to hospital, industrial and residential areas was blocked due to indundated roads and vehicles just managing to wade through them.

At KMC attavar, locals tied ropes from the hsopital to the medical shops nearby to facilitate those trying to cross the road. Atleast three cars were submerged at the entrance of the hospital and people's entry was blocked due to flooding from the overflowing storm water drain. City hospital junction too was flooded.

All five phones lines connecting to the control room have been busy for hours, said a fire and emergency services personnel.

Low lying areas in Jeppinamogaru, Kottara Chowki, areas in Derlakatte and Shaktinagar, were waterlogged. Other severely effected areas were Alake, Mannagudda Pumpwell Kodial Guttu West Kadri Kambla Vidyanagar Suratkal - Cholkebettu Urwa- Hoigebail, Bejai- Bharatinagar all areas had complaints of water flooding homes, said sources from the fire department.

A motorist attempts to cross an overflowing street in Mangaluru. (EPS | Rajesh)

An old pedestrian bridge was broken in Anugundi road in Bejai, although there was no casualties there. A newly built residential complex yet to be inaugurated at Bejai was flooded as its basement was waterlogged. "The building license was violated zonal regulation as the basement is lower than the drain level," said civic activist Ajoy D'Silva about the Providence Cascade building at Bejai. In Kulai, four houses and a shop was damaged due to a choaked storm drain. Water with debris flooded the houses.

The flooding today is severe when compared to the previous years considering it being the first day of monsoon, said Mahesh, a local businessman.Workers had to wade through the Industrial area at Baikampady to the exit gate.

Severe flooding was seen at Derlakatte, Tokkottu Junction and MG Road, near TMA Pai hall, due to overflowing drain, as roads were submerged in water. Pumpwell Mahaveer circle was flooded due to clogged drains. Locals blamed the neglect of the 'desilting work' of tanks before the monsoons as elections were round the corner.

Fortunately there were no deaths reported. There was large scale destruction in the city on day one of monsoon season.

The city witnessed the unscientific construction of infrastructure including stormwater drain has triggered artificial floods. Rains for two consecutive hours resulted in a panic situation for many.

Circulating and parking area at the Central railway station was flooded, although movement of train was not affected, postal consignments were being damaged, said sources.

The Vamajoor Bondel road that connects to the city's dumpyard was closed due to flooding.

