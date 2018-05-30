‘Barrage Hero’ laid to rest with full state honours

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The funeral of Congress Jamkhandi MLA and former union minister Siddu B Nayamagouda was held with full state honours on the premises of Jamkhandi Sugar Factory in Naganur on Tuesday evening.

The funeral procession moved from Jamkhandi to Naganur with the national flag draped around the body. The last rites were performed according to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat rituals before the body was laid to rest.

A police team fired a 21-gun salute as a mark of respect for the departed soul. Over 60,000 mourners from Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts took part in the funeral procession and paid their last respects to the farmer leader. They also raised slogans like ‘Siddu Nayamagouda Matthe Hutti Baa’ (Siddu Nayamagouda be born again). All shopkeepers voluntarily downed their shutters at Jamkhandi.

Nayamagouda had died in a car accident in the early morning hours on Monday. The body had been kept at Jamkhandi taluk grounds stadium as his daughter was yet to arrive from the USA, where she is settled. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

DyCM G Parameshwara, former CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi, KPCC working president S R Patil, legislators Veerana Charantimuth, Siddu Savadi, Murgesh Nirani, Govind Karjol and former legislators paid their last respects to Nayamgouda at the taluk stadium.

Parameshwara said, “The death of veteran leader Siddu Nayamagouda is intolerable. His struggles to give justice to farmers can never be forgotten. It is a big loss to the Congress. Let God give all the strength to his family and relatives.”