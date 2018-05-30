Home States Karnataka

Big challenge ahead for Congress in Bagalkot

A big challenge lies ahead for the district Congress unit following the death of Siddu B Nayamagouda from Jamkhandi in an accident on Monday.

Published: 30th May 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A big challenge lies ahead for the district Congress unit following the death of Siddu B Nayamagouda from Jamkhandi in an accident on Monday as he was the only sitting legislator from the party to win in the recently concluded polls in Bagalkot district. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is another leader who managed to win from Badami in the district after migrating from the Varuna constituency. Both the Congressmen registered their wins under a margin of 3,000 votes.

Former legislators Vijayananda Kashyappanavar from Hungund, H Y Meti from Bagalkot, Umashree from Terdal and J T Patil of Bilgi, who were the promising candidates of Congress, lost in the recent polls.
At present, the BJP holds power in five constituencies and Congress in two. But after the demise of Nayamagouda, chances have increased for the opposition BJP to emerge victorious in one more constituency in the district.

To avoid embarrassment and retain Jamkhnadi, Congress may field one of the two sons of Nayamagouda. But this will be a big challenge for S R Patil and R B Thimmappur, who had reportedly forced Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami.

According to sources, to keep Jamkhandi in their pocket, the Congress is planning to field Anand S Nayamgouda, who is the elder son of Nayamgouda, in the by-elections. “He also campaigned for his father in the recently concluded polls. Anand is an MBA graduate and looks after the family business and Jamkhnadi Sugar Factory,” said a party worker.

The BJP, which faced internal disputes, had fielded Srikanth Kulkarni. The other ticket aspirant Sangmesh Nirani, who was left disappointed with the party decision, contested independently and bagged 24,461 votes, which were considered saffron party votes. He played a major role in defeating Kulkarni, benefiting Nayamgouda who won by a margin of 2,795 votes.

Ramu Manuguli, a political analyst, said, “The by-elections will be tough for both the parties. If Congress fields Anand S Nayamgouda, he will get all the Ganiga community votes on the sympathy factor and consolidated votes of the Congress. If BJP succeeds in solving their disputes and gives a chance to Sangmesh Nirani, it is cent per cent certain that the saffron party will increase its tally to 105. If not, it will be an easy win for the Congress.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Siddu B Nayamagouda Bagalkot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners