Congress leaders urge former president Pranab Mukherjee not to visit RSS headquarters

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders, including former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief, have urged former President Pranab Mukherjee to reconsider his decision to visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

“A person of your stature, being secular and having served in various capacities, including the highest position of Rastrapati, visiting RSS at this point of time before parliament elections is not proper. We request you to avoid visiting Sangh Parivar in the interest of secularism and the country,” the Congress leaders stated in a letter addressed to the former President.