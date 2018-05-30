Environmentalist swallows toothpick with burger

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A noted environmentalist of Dharwad had some tense moments last week after he swallowed a toothpick along with the burger.

Prakash Bhat, a known face among greens of the twin cities had to be hospitalised after an NGO’s function where a farewell party was organised for the CEO. Burgers were served at the event and Bhat, without realising there was a toothpick along with the cherry, swallowed it.

Soon, he started feeling uneasy in his neck. He could not talk or bring out the tiny wooden piece. He informed the NGO members, who took him to a private hospital near Shreya Nagar. The doctors on duty had a tough time realising that Bhat had actually swallowed a toothpick. He was discharged from the hospital the same evening.