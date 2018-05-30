Home States Karnataka

Farm loan waiver: CM HD Kumaraswamy calls meeting with farmers today

To discuss his pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a meeting with farmers organizations leaders and progressive farmers from across the state.

Published: 30th May 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To discuss his pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a meeting with farmers organizations leaders and progressive farmers from across the state on Wednesday morning.

The CM has also invited Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly BS Yeddyurappa for the meeting to discuss various issues, including crop loan waiver and farmers suicide. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too will take part in the meeting that will be attended by progressive farmers from all the districts, according to an official from the Chief Minister’s Office. On Monday, the CM had stated that he is committed to his pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver and claimed that he worked out all details for implementing it. The CM had also stated that he will make everything clear on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CM held a preliminary meeting with the senior officers, including Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner DV Prasad and Additional Chief Secretary to CM M Lakshminarayana. The CM is under pressure from the opposition BJP to waive farm loan and the party had called for state bandh on Tuesday. In its manifesto, the JD (S) assured full waiver of farm loan within 24 hours after coming to power in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy loan waiver farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners