Farm loan waiver: CM HD Kumaraswamy calls meeting with farmers today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To discuss his pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a meeting with farmers organizations leaders and progressive farmers from across the state on Wednesday morning.

The CM has also invited Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly BS Yeddyurappa for the meeting to discuss various issues, including crop loan waiver and farmers suicide. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too will take part in the meeting that will be attended by progressive farmers from all the districts, according to an official from the Chief Minister’s Office. On Monday, the CM had stated that he is committed to his pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver and claimed that he worked out all details for implementing it. The CM had also stated that he will make everything clear on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CM held a preliminary meeting with the senior officers, including Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner DV Prasad and Additional Chief Secretary to CM M Lakshminarayana. The CM is under pressure from the opposition BJP to waive farm loan and the party had called for state bandh on Tuesday. In its manifesto, the JD (S) assured full waiver of farm loan within 24 hours after coming to power in the state.