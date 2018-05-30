H D Kumaraswamy’s proposal turned down by state Congress leaders

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Over a week after the CM and DyCM took oath, the coalition partners are yet come to an understanding on formation the ministry. Sources told TNIE on Tuesday, since the process is likely to be delayed further, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had suggested to senior Congress leaders that they should induct seven ministers, four from Congress and three from JD(S) in a day or two as delay in ministry expansion will send wrong signals to people of the state and Opposition too is taking advantage of the situation.

The CM reportedly told senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ghulam Nabi Azad that once seven ministers are inducted they can can take decisions on various urgent issues, including farm loan waiver and they can can induct others in mid-June after the coordination committee is in place.

Sources said when the issue came to the knowledge of former Chief Minister Sidaramaiah he reportedly requested the two senior congress leaders to expand the cabinet at one stretch, otherwise it will lead to groupism within the party as it would be difficult for Congress to choose only four MLAs and induct them into the ministry. After his suggestion, the Congress leaders decided to wait and have one more round of talks with the CM, sources said.