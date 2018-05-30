Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain in Udupi; Trees uprooted in Udyavara area

Heavy rains lashed Udupi on Tuesday.

Published: 30th May 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A house damaged due to tree fall in Ambalapadi in Udupi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Heavy rains lashed Udupi on Tuesday. A huge banyan tree was uprooted in Udyavar. The banyan tree fell on the road, blocking the vehicular movement. Many hoardings, electric poles were also uprooted. Nearly 70 electric poles have collapsed across Udupi, according to an estimation.

Due to heavy rains and the resultant damage, Udupi DC Priyanka Mary Francis has declared a two-day holiday on May 29 and 30, for schools in the district. Electricity supply has been interrupted since Sunday. Hoardings on National Highway 66 have been damaged due to wind and rain. Houses were damaged due to tree fall in Korangrapady. Relief measures are underway.

Clifford Lobo, Range forest officer of Udupi said that many trees have been uprooted in Udupi, Ambalpady, Udyavar and in Brahmavar areas. ‘‘We have started work to move the uprooted trees. A huge banyan tree has been uprooted in Udyavar. By evening, everything will be restored to normalcy. We have cut down trees about which we had received complaints. But we cannot predict anything during such a heavy rain,’’ he said.

Lalaji Mendon, MLA of Kaup lauded people for volunteering to help those in trouble due to rain and said: “We will soon form a task force to meet such emergencies. Very soon, electricity supply will be restored. We will inform the public about fragile trees which are likely to uproot anytime’’. Uprooting of trees have also been reported from Ambalpady ward in Udupi. A 35-year-old woman Sheela Nalke, a member of Bailoor gram panchayat died while her husband suffered from burns, following a lightning strike when they were at their house in Bailoor, Karkala on Monday night.

Girl goes missing as rain lashes Udupi
Udupi: In a tragic incident, a class four student is feared to be washed away in the storm water near Padebettu in Padubidri on Tuesday. Nidhi Acharya (10) student of Ganapathi School is the student who is missing. She was being accompanied by her elder sister Nisha. Local people, however, rescued Nisha. Padubidri police said that they were searching for Nidhi, but they could not trace her. Nidhi, while walking near her home, slipped and fell into the swirling waters.

Helpline for rain havoc in Udupi
Udupi: The district administration has opened helpline to assist those who are in need of help during the heavy rain that has lashed the district on Tuesday. The helpline numbers have been given as DC Office, Udupi (2574802), (1077). Udupi taluk (0820- 2520417), Brahmavara (0820-2560494), Kaup (0820-2591444), Kundapur (08254-230357), Byndoor (08254-251657), Karkala (08258-230201)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rains Udupi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners