Heavy rain in Udupi; Trees uprooted in Udyavara area

UDUPI: Heavy rains lashed Udupi on Tuesday. A huge banyan tree was uprooted in Udyavar. The banyan tree fell on the road, blocking the vehicular movement. Many hoardings, electric poles were also uprooted. Nearly 70 electric poles have collapsed across Udupi, according to an estimation.

Due to heavy rains and the resultant damage, Udupi DC Priyanka Mary Francis has declared a two-day holiday on May 29 and 30, for schools in the district. Electricity supply has been interrupted since Sunday. Hoardings on National Highway 66 have been damaged due to wind and rain. Houses were damaged due to tree fall in Korangrapady. Relief measures are underway.

Clifford Lobo, Range forest officer of Udupi said that many trees have been uprooted in Udupi, Ambalpady, Udyavar and in Brahmavar areas. ‘‘We have started work to move the uprooted trees. A huge banyan tree has been uprooted in Udyavar. By evening, everything will be restored to normalcy. We have cut down trees about which we had received complaints. But we cannot predict anything during such a heavy rain,’’ he said.

Lalaji Mendon, MLA of Kaup lauded people for volunteering to help those in trouble due to rain and said: “We will soon form a task force to meet such emergencies. Very soon, electricity supply will be restored. We will inform the public about fragile trees which are likely to uproot anytime’’. Uprooting of trees have also been reported from Ambalpady ward in Udupi. A 35-year-old woman Sheela Nalke, a member of Bailoor gram panchayat died while her husband suffered from burns, following a lightning strike when they were at their house in Bailoor, Karkala on Monday night.

Girl goes missing as rain lashes Udupi

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a class four student is feared to be washed away in the storm water near Padebettu in Padubidri on Tuesday. Nidhi Acharya (10) student of Ganapathi School is the student who is missing. She was being accompanied by her elder sister Nisha. Local people, however, rescued Nisha. Padubidri police said that they were searching for Nidhi, but they could not trace her. Nidhi, while walking near her home, slipped and fell into the swirling waters.

Helpline for rain havoc in Udupi

Udupi: The district administration has opened helpline to assist those who are in need of help during the heavy rain that has lashed the district on Tuesday. The helpline numbers have been given as DC Office, Udupi (2574802), (1077). Udupi taluk (0820- 2520417), Brahmavara (0820-2560494), Kaup (0820-2591444), Kundapur (08254-230357), Byndoor (08254-251657), Karkala (08258-230201)