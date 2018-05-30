Karnataka: Body of 10-year-old Nidhi who was washed away in Udipi rains found

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The body of a young girl who was washed away in the swirling rainwater on Tuesday was found here on Wednesday morning.

Nidhi Acharya, 10, was returning from school along with her elder sister Nisha (12) when the incident occured.

Nidhi and Nisha were returning on Nisha's bicycle when they were washed away while crossing the minor bridge at Padebettu in Padubidri here.

While the locals who rushed to their rescue were able to save Nisha, Nidhi went missing and was suspected to have drowned.

Police, fire personnel and locals put in their efforts but could not locate Nidhi on Tuesday due to incessant rains.

On Wednesday morning, personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also started a search operation for Nidhi along with the locals. During the search, a local named Manohar found Nidhi's body about 100 metres away from the spot of the incident.

The body was found after 16 hours of search. Nidhi's school bag and jacket were also found.

Deputy commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis visited the spot and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved family.

Nidhi was a student of Ganapathy primary school. A case has been registered in Padubidri police station.