Pandit Rajeev Taranath conferred Nadoja Award

Continuing to vent his anguish against music universities in general for failing to produce eminent musicians, noted sarod exponent Pandit Rajeev Taranath on Tuesday sought a commitment from those inv

Hampi Kannada University V C Mallika S Ghanti confers the Nadoja Awards to Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath in Mysuru on Tuesday| Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Continuing to vent his anguish against music universities in general for failing to produce eminent musicians, noted sarod exponent Pandit Rajeev Taranath on Tuesday sought a commitment from those involved in the realm to produce a talent for posterity.

Addressing the gathering at his house after receiving Nadoja award conferred by Kannada University, Hampi, Taranath said,“While music is highly regarded as teacher-oriented profession, there
is no instance of eminent musicians coming out of the music university. The staff are highly paid up to `2 lakh as salary.”

“Barring Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), it seems no other institutions involved in similar activities have concern towards conserving the tradition and culture of the land. We have already lost many musicians like Pt Ravishankar and Ali Akbar Khan,” bemoaned Taranath making an oblique reference to the lack of musicians who could enhance the tradition and culture of the country  through music.

Taranath, who lauded the gesture of Kannada University authorities to consider him for the award, also appealed to its Vice- chancellor Mallika S Ghanti to consider equally talented musician like vocalist Pandit Indudhar Nirodi for the award. Taranath also sought a commitment from the varsity authorities to do their mite in producing equally talented musician to the world of music. The award instituted by Kannada University was earlier scheduled to be conferred on March 10. However, it could not be presented due to the non-availability of Taranath who had gone abroad at that time.

