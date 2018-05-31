Home States Karnataka

Baldwin school told not to force parents to buy books

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has directed Baldwin Group of Schools not to sell or ask parents to buy textbooks from any particular vendor.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has directed Baldwin Group of Schools not to sell or ask parents to buy textbooks from any particular vendor.

While hearing the complaint filed by parents, the commission issued an interim order on Wednesday where it directed the school management to stop selling books immediately. In a complaint received by the commission, parents alleged that the Baldwin group of schools in the city is forcing parents to buy books from the vendor suggested by the school management and that the class teachers have collected DDs. Also, a list of books is not displayed on the notice board.

Before approaching the commission, the parents had staged protests at the school located at Rajarajeshwari Nagar and also at Richmond Town demanding the school to give a list of books and allow parents to buy books from the vendor of their choice.

The matter recently reached the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) which ordered an inquiry after parents accused Baldwin group of schools of charging exorbitant fees for books and uniforms.

